China's 2023 crude oil imports to rise 6.2% on year - CNPC research

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

March 27, 2023 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley. for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports are expected to rise 6.2% in 2023 on last year's level to 540 million tonnes, according to an annual forecast by a research unit of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) on Monday.

Crude oil throughput is seen growing by 7.8% to 733 million tonnes, according to the think tank.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley. Writing by Dominique Patton. Editing by Louise Heavens)

