China's 2023 crude oil imports to rise 6.2% on year - CNPC research

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports are expected to rise 6.2% in 2023 on last year's level to 540 million tonnes, according to an annual forecast by a research unit of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) on Monday.

Crude oil throughput is seen growing by 7.8% to 733 million tonnes, according to the think tank.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley. Writing by Dominique Patton. Editing by Louise Heavens)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.