China's 2023 aluminium imports rise on robust demand

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's imports of aluminium jumped 28% in 2023, customs data showed on Thursday, as robust demand and higher prices drew more shipments into the world's biggest consumer market for the metal.

The country imported 3.06 million metric tons of unwrought aluminium and products - including primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium - last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The light metal is traditionally used in the construction, transportation and packaging sectors.

China's primary aluminium consumption was forecast to grow 3.9% last year to 42.5 million tons, buoyed by rising demand from the solar and auto sectors, according to Macquarie.

That contrasted with a contraction of 3.5% in demand outside of China, as weakness prevailed in European and North American markets.

The difference prompted higher prices in China and encouraged imports.

The most-traded aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 recorded a yearly gain of 9.1%, while the benchmark three-month aluminium contract on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 remained flat.

Last year also saw a surge in shipments from Russia, after western firms shied away from Russian metal.

China imported 1.06 million tons of primary aluminium from Russia in the first 11 months of 2023, soaring 178.3% from the a year earlier, the customs data showed.

Russian metal accounted for 77% of China's total imports in the January to November period.

China's overall aluminium imports in December increased 25.2% on-year to 323,424 tons.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, rose 12.9% to 141.38 million tons in 2023, the data showed.

Imports of bauxite in December stood at 11.87 million tons, up 17.5% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Neil Fullick and Edmund Klamann)

