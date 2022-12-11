Commodities

China's 2022 wheat, corn, soybean output rise

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

December 11, 2022 — 09:22 pm EST

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's 2022 wheat output rose 0.6% from a year earlier to 137.72 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Monday.

Corn output was up 1.7% to 277.2 million tonnes, while soybean output rose 23.7% to 20.3 million tonnes.

Rice output fell 2% to 208.5 million tonnes.

The corn acreage shrank by 0.6% last year, while rice acreage fell 1.6%, the statement said.

Area planted with soybeans jumped 21.7%, following a government policy to promote more soybean production.

