China's 2022 soybean output to jump nearly 26% - agri ministry official

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean output is set to increase by 25.8% in 2022, an agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday, amid major efforts to boost oilseed production.

The land planted with soybeans will expand by 16.7% this year, said Tang Ke, director general of the market department, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, citing the 2022 agricultural outlook report.

That would bring China's soybean output this year to about 20.63 million tonnes this year, based on the 2021 level at 16.4 million tonnes, according to data from the agriculture ministry.

China plans to produce about 23 million tonnes of soybeans by the end of 2025, part of a pledge to secure food security.

Rising domestic output would help push soybean imports in the new year down to 95.07 million tonnes, China's state TV reported, citing the same report from the ministry.

China brought in 96.52 million tonnes of soybeans in 2021, down 3.8% from a year ago, as falling crush margins and poor appetite from the livestock sector curbed demand.

Planting acreage of rapeseed and peanuts in 2022 was seen up 3% and 0.9%, respectively, from the previous year, Tang said.

