China's 2022 gas consumption likely to post first fall in 20 years - PetroChina official

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's 2022 natural gas consumption is likely to post the first decline in two decades, an official with state-owned PetroChina 0857.HK told a conference on Thursday.

Demand for gas this winter is seen at between 187 billion cubic metres (bcm) and 190 bcm, said Li Wei, responsible for gas marketing at the company.

