China's 2021 trade surplus with U.S. at $396.58 bln

Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China's trade surplus with the United States was $39.23 billion in December and $396.58 billion for the whole of 2021, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

