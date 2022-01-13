China's 2021 trade surplus with U.S. at $396.58 bln

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's trade surplus with the United States was $39.23 billion in December and $396.58 billion for the whole of 2021, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

