China's 2021 total issuance of treasury bonds will be roughly same as this year - sources

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - The total amount of China treasury bond issuance in 2021 will be similar to that of this year, if no special anti-virus bonds are issued, two sources said.

China has issued roughly 7 trillion yuan ($1.07 trillion)worth of treasury bonds this year, including 1 trillion yuan of anti-virus bonds dedicated to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar amount of bond issuance next year would mean lower net financing, as about 3.4 trillion yuan worth of Chinese treasury bonds will mature in 2021, up from 2.96 trillion yuan this year.

The sources, who attended a meeting held by China's ministry of finance recently, also said issuance of treasury bonds with key tenors will be somewhere between 50-75 billion yuan for each tranche next year.

($1 = 6.5278 Chinese yuan renminbi)

