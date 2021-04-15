China's 2021 net crude imports to rise 3.4%, fuel exports by 32%- CNPC research

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - China's 2021 net crude oil imports are forecast to grow 3.4% this year versus 2020 to about 559 million tonnes, according to a research arm of state oil and gas group China National Petroleum Company.

CNPC also sees China's refined fuel exports to expand nearly 32% this year to 54.7 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore)

