China's 2021 GDP growth target of over 6% not a low target - premier

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that the government's 2021 goal for economic growth of more than 6% is not a low target.

This year's target should match that of 2022 to avoid big swings, Li told reporters after the close of the annual meeting of parliament in Beijing.

