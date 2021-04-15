China's 2021 fuel exports to surge 32% as refining capacity swells- CNPC research

Adds details of surplus refining capacity, fuel demand

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - China's fuel exports are likely to expand by nearly a third this year as the world's second-largest oil consumer adds new refineries that will exacerbate a supply overhang, said a unit of top oil and gas group China National Petroleum Company.

An estimated 14.74 million tonnes per year, or 295,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude run capacity, will be added this year, bringing the country's total to 18 million bpd, CNPC's Economics and Technology Research Institute said in its annual industry outlook released on Friday.

That could result in fuel exports surging 31.7% to a record 54.7 million tonnes.

"Taking into account domestic demand and exports, China will have at least 160 million tonnes/year surplus in refining capacity by 2025," CNPC said.

The group also forecast China's net crude oil imports to grow 3.4% this year to a record of about 559 million tonnes, or 11.2 million bpd.

Domestic fuel demand is expected to continue its recovery from the coronovirus pandemic, said the group, which pegs gasoline use to grow 0.8% this year and aviation fuel to rise 13%, though diesel will ease 0.8%.

(tonne=7.3 barrels)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

