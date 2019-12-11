China's 2020 crude steel output expected to drop - govt research body

By Min Zhang and Shivani Singh

BEIJING, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's crude steel output in 2020 is expected to ease from a record high this year, a government consultancy said on Thursday.

The world's top steel producer is expected to churn 981 million tonnes of crude steel in 2020 and 988 million tonnes in 2019, according to Li Xinchuang, president of the China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute.

Steel demand in China is expected to fall 0.6% year-on-year to 881 million tonnes in 2020, but rise 7.3% to 886 million in 2019, Li said.

"Steel consumption in 2019 is better than expected mainly due to rapidly growing infrastructure investment and real estate development, while industrial production is also generally stable," Li said.

China produced 829.22 million tonnes of steel in the first 10 months of the year, up 7.4% from the same period last year.

