China's 2020 corn output level with prior year - stats bureau

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China produced 260.67 million tonnes of corn in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, barely slipping from last year's volume despite weather damage just before the harvest.

The world's No. 2 corn producer harvested 260.77 million tonnes of the grain last year.

Corn output is being closely watched amid a growing deficit in the country that has driven up prices to record levels.

The commodity is a key raw material in animal feed for China's huge livestock sector and is also used in industrial products.

The country's wheat output came to 134.25 million tonnes, marginally up from 133.59 million tonnes last year, while rice production rose more than 1% to 211.86 million tonnes.

The total grain planting area increased 0.6% to 116.8 million hectares, according to the statistics bureau.

