China's 2019 retail sales to rise 8% - commerce ministry

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's retail sales are expected to increase 8% in 2019 to 41.1 trillion yuan ($5.88 trillion), the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, citing a commerce ministry official.

That compared with a 9% rise in retail sales in 2018.

($1 = 6.9875 Chinese yuan renminbi)

