China's 2019 gold consumption drops 12.91% y/y to 1,002.78 T - assoc

BEIJING, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China's gold consumption fell 12.91% year-on-year to 1,002.78 tonnes in 2019, the China Gold Association said on Tuesday.

The country's production of the precious metal last year fell 5.21% from 2018 to 380.23 tonnes, the association said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

