China's 10-year treasury futures hit record high on heightened easing expectations

SHANGHAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chinese government bonds advanced on Tuesday with 10-year treasury futures hitting record highs amid market expectations that the central bank will soon ease monetary policy to support a faltering economy.

Heightened expectations of monetary easing have come after a deep cut to bank reserves last week and the suspension of restricted share lending, which can be used for short-selling, failed to significantly turn around a protracted stock rout.

Traders said persistent deflationary pressure in China justifies interest rate reductions as falling prices have raised real borrowing costs. They add that they expect declining market rates will force the central bank to deliver a policy rate cut.

China 10-year treasury futures for March delivery CFTc1, CFTH4 rose to their highest level since the contract was launched in 2015.

Yields on benchmark 10-year government bonds CN230026=, CN10YT=RR slid below 2.47% to their lowest levels since June 2002, while those on China's 30-year government bonds CN30YT=RR, CN230009= fell below 2.70% to record lows.

Yields have an inverse relation with bond prices - as prices increase, yields fall.

The rising investor bets on monetary easing also come as Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday called for greater support for listed companies in an effort to help stabilise capital markets.

Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie, said that while actions by policymakers last week helped market sentiment, they didn't actually change China's economic and policy outlook.

"It takes actions rather than talk to address investors' concerns on the Chinese economy, especially deflation and property," he said.

Goldman Sachs analysts said in a client note last week that they expect the central bank to "cut policy rates in Q1 and Q3 by 10 basis points each, and to cut RRR in Q2 and Q4 by 25 basis points each to facilitate overall economic growth."

Market watchers also noted that PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng appeared to be more dovish at the latest press conference held last week, when he noted "China's monetary policy still has enough room."

In the derivatives market, one-year interest rate swaps CNYQM7R1Y=, a gauge that measures investor expectations of future funding costs, fell 5 basis points on Tuesday to a five-month low of 1.88%.

Analysts at Western Securities said monetary policy is likely to maintain a balanced easing stance in the short-term, and funding conditions are expected to favour bond markets.

