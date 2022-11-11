China's 10-year treasury futures fall after govt eases some COVID curbs

November 11, 2022 — 12:42 am EST

Written by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's 10-year government bond futures fell on Friday afternoon after the government adjusted protocols for COVID-19 controls.

The 10-year government bond futures for December delivery CFTZ2, the most traded contract, lost more than 0.4% before last trading down 0.36% at 101.155.

The yield of the government bond for the same tenor traded in the interbank market CN10YT=RR rose about 4 basis points.

Chinese health authorities on Friday eased some of the country's heavy COVID-19 curbs, including shortening by two days quarantine times for close contacts of cases and inbound travellers, and eliminating a penalty on airlines for bringing in infected passengers.

