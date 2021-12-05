China's 10-year treasury bond yield falls nearly 5 basis points

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The yield of a China's 10-year treasury bond fell nearly 5 basis points in early trade on Monday, after state media on Friday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying China will cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) "in a timely way".

The yield of the 10-year treasury bond, which is most actively traded in China's interbank market, fell 4.87 basis points to 2.85%.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

