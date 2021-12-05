China's 10-year treasury bond yield falls nearly 5 basis points

Contributors
Samuel Shen Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

The yield of a China's 10-year treasury bond fell nearly 5 basis points in early trade on Monday, after state media on Friday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying China will cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) "in a timely way".

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The yield of a China's 10-year treasury bond fell nearly 5 basis points in early trade on Monday, after state media on Friday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying China will cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) "in a timely way".

The yield of the 10-year treasury bond, which is most actively traded in China's interbank market, fell 4.87 basis points to 2.85%.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More