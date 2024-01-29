China's 10-year government bond yields drop to lowest since June 2002

SHANGHAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China's 10-year government bond yield dropped to the lowest in more than two decades as investors still expect more policy easing to defend equity markets after China announced a cut to bank reserves last week.

Yields on China's 10-year government bonds CN230026=CN10YT=RR dropped below 2.47%, the lowest since June 2002.

China 10-year treasury futures for March delivery CFTC1 rose to the highest since April 2020.

Yields on China's 30-year government bonds CN30YT=RRCN230009= dropped to a record low of 2.71%.

