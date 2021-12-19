Chinaoil Singapore appoints new head of crude trading after Zhang resigns -sources

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chinaoil Singapore, the trading arm of Chinese oil giant PetroChina 601857.SS, has appointed a new head of crude trading after former head Zhang Yufeng resigned, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Li Henan has taken over as the head of crude trading, the sources said. Chinaoil also plans to transfer senior trader Yue Zan from Beijing to its Singapore office soon, they said.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.