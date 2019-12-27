Chinalco ex-chairman Ge named China metals assoc head

Commodities

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Ge Honglin, the former chairman of state-owned Chinese aluminium firm Chinalco, has been named as the new head of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, a newspaper affiliated with the association reported on Friday.

Ge, who stepped down at Chinalco in October and was replaced by former steel executive Yao Lin, takes over at the association from the retiring Chen Quanxun.

