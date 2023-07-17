News & Insights

Commodities

Chinalco cancels aluminum deals with independent traders, Bloomberg reports

Credit: REUTERS/Christina Hu

July 17, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Siyi Liu for Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - A unit of Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, the country's top state-owned metals producer, has terminated some aluminum contracts amid a government-led investigation into deals in the market, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

China Aluminum International Trading Group Co has notified several independent traders that it will not deliver or purchase aluminum ingots under term contracts for the rest of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter.

Aluminum Corp of China Ltd, known as Chinalco, did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment or answer telephone enquiries after business hours on Monday.

Bloomberg said it was unclear how much aluminium would be affected.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Siyi Liu; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.