ChinaAMC woos global investors with ESG-integrated China equity fund

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - China Asset Management Co (ChinaAMC) has become the country's first mutual fund house to launch an ESG-integrated global fund targeting China stocks, capitalsing on growing foreign interest toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

The Chinese fund giant has launched the fund in partnership with Dutch asset manager NN Investment Partners (NN IP), which offers advice on global ESG standards, ChinaAMC executive Shi Bei told Reuters on Friday.

"Global investors, especially European investors, are highly demanding in terms of ESG standards. We hope to learn their best practices," said Shi, regional head of Global Capitals at ChinaAMC.

Meanwhile, foreign investors need Chinese money managers' help in navigating a stock market where ESG disclosure is incomplete and data sporadic, she said.

The fund launch comes as Beijing is accelerating opening up its capital market, amid a slowing economy and rising tension with Washington. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a spotlight on the issue of sustainable development.

Twan Philipsen, head of partnership relations at NN IP, a unit of Dutch insurer NN Group NN.AS, said in a statement that the partnership with ChinaAMC "enables our clients to access the Chinese equity markets whilst at the same time retaining a high standard of ESG integration".

But ChinaAMC has no immediate plans to launch ESG-integrated products in China, Shi said, citing immature ESG culture among local investors.

The first sustainability-focused mutual fund product emerged in China around 15 years ago, but the market remains nascent, with asset managers working around a non-standardised set of ideals and metrics.

The strictest definition places China's onshore ESG fund market at $5.9 billion, according to fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors. That compares with $321 billion in the United States, and $750 billion in Europe.

"For retail investors, ESG simply just isn't decisive yet" in China, Z-Ben said in recent report. "Little evidence has materialized in fund flows that meaningful demand for ESG exposure exists."

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Alison Williams)

