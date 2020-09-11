ChinaAMC receives regulatory approval to launch STAR Market ETF

SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China asset management Co (ChinaAMC), the country's biggest manager of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), said on Friday it has obtained regulatory approval to launch an ETF tracking the STAR Market benchmark.

ChinaAMC said in a statement it will start marketing the STAR50 ETF as soon as possible.

