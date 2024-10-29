News & Insights

China Zheshang Bank’s 2024 Third Quarter Results Announced

October 29, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2016) has released an update.

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. The report has been approved by the Board of Directors and highlights the bank’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in its financial disclosures. Investors and market enthusiasts can access the detailed financial information on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website.

