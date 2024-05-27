China ZhengTong Seeks Shareholder Nod for Amendments

China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings (HK:1728) has released an update.

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited has announced its intention to amend its Articles of Association to align with the Core Shareholder Protection Standards as per the Hong Kong Stock Exchange requirements. Previous attempts to pass similar amendments were unsuccessful in both the 2023 Annual General Meeting and a subsequent Extraordinary General Meeting, with the resolutions failing to achieve the necessary three-fourths majority vote. The company plans to propose these amendments again at the upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting.

