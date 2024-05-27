News & Insights

Stocks
CZASF

China ZhengTong Auto Announces 2024 AGM

May 27, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings (HK:1728) has released an update.

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 27 June 2024, where they will review the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, re-elect directors, and re-appoint auditors. They will also seek approval for a general mandate to purchase up to 10% of the company’s own shares within a specified period. This meeting is an important event for shareholders and investors, as it will address key governance and financial matters of the company.

For further insights into HK:1728 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CZASF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.