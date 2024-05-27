China ZhengTong Auto Announces 2024 AGM

China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings (HK:1728) has released an update.

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 27 June 2024, where they will review the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, re-elect directors, and re-appoint auditors. They will also seek approval for a general mandate to purchase up to 10% of the company’s own shares within a specified period. This meeting is an important event for shareholders and investors, as it will address key governance and financial matters of the company.

