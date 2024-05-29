China Zenith Chemical Plans Share Placement Meeting

Xinyang Maojian Group (HK:0362) has released an update.

China Zenith Chemical Group Limited has announced a special general meeting to be held on June 18, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve a significant share placement deal. The deal involves the issuance of up to 300 million shares at HK$0.1 each through Pinestone Securities Limited as the placing agent. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf at the upcoming meeting.

