China Yuhua Education Plans Key Board Meeting

China Yuhua Education Corp. Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to approve its annual results for the year ending August 31, 2024, and discuss the potential payment of a final dividend. This meeting is pivotal for shareholders interested in the company’s financial performance and dividend outlook.

