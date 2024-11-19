China Yuhua Education Plans Key Board Meeting

China Yuhua Education Corp. Ltd. (HK:6169) has released an update.
China Yuhua Education Corp. Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to approve its annual results for the year ending August 31, 2024, and discuss the potential payment of a final dividend. This meeting is pivotal for shareholders interested in the company’s financial performance and dividend outlook.
