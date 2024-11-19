News & Insights

Stocks

China Yuhua Education Plans Key Board Meeting

November 19, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Yuhua Education Corp. Ltd. (HK:6169) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

China Yuhua Education Corp. Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to approve its annual results for the year ending August 31, 2024, and discuss the potential payment of a final dividend. This meeting is pivotal for shareholders interested in the company’s financial performance and dividend outlook.

For further insights into HK:6169 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.