China Yuhua Education Corporation (HKHKSG:6169) Price Target Increased by 9.80% to 1.57

The average one-year price target for China Yuhua Education Corporation (HKHKSG:6169) has been revised to 1.57 / share. This is an increase of 9.80% from the prior estimate of 1.43 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.26 to a high of 2.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.25% from the latest reported closing price of 0.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Yuhua Education Corporation. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 35.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6169 is 0.01%, a decrease of 44.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 60.54% to 35,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,470K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 5,322K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REMSX - Emerging Markets Fund Class S holds 2,834K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,864K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 1,249K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

