China Yuhua Education Corporation (HKHKSG:6169) Price Target Decreased by 14.53% to 1.52

The average one-year price target for China Yuhua Education Corporation (HKHKSG:6169) has been revised to 1.52 / share. This is an decrease of 14.53% from the prior estimate of 1.78 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.14 to a high of 2.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.42% from the latest reported closing price of 0.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Yuhua Education Corporation. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6169 is 0.02%, a decrease of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 91,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,470K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,070K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6169 by 5.24% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 15,646K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,222K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,513K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,340K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

