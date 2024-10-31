China Yuchai terminates share buyback program

China Yuchai (CYD) announced that its board has approved to terminate its share buyback plan with immediate effect. The share buyback plan was adopted on June 7, under which the company may repurchase its ordinary shares up to $40M in dollar amount or 4M in number, whichever occurs earlier. Accordingly, the company’s outstanding shares will be reduced from 40,858,290 to 37,518,322 upon the termination of the share buyback plan.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CYD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.