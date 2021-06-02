Markets
China Yuchai Signs Strategic Partnership With Sunlong Bus To Develop Electric Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Vehicle engine manufacturer China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with an electric vehicle or EV bus producer in China, Guangxi Shenlong Automobile Manufacturing.

Under the partnership deal, China Yuchai and Sunlong will join technologies to develop new energy vehicles based upon China Yuchai's four new energy powertrain systems. These include the ISG power generation powertrain or YC IE-Power, e-CVT power-split hybrid powertrain or YC e-CVT, integrated electric drive axel powertrain or YC e-Axel, and a fuel cell system or YC FCS.

The companies will also leverage each other's supply chains and distribution networks, especially in international markets, with a focus on entering into the southeast Asian markets.

Nanning, Guangxi Province -based Sunlong specializes in new energy buses, and logistical vehicle development and production in southern China. China Yuchai earlier has supplied its electric direct drive system, hybrid system and Nat VI-compliant CNG natural gas engine to Sunlong for its vehicles sold in southern and western China.

In April 2021, the first batch of Sunlong buses featuring China Yuchai's new energy powertrain systems was successfully delivered to the Nanning local public transit operator.

