China Yuchai Says End-use Check Conducted On Subsidiary By U.S. Department Of Commerce

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) provided on Monday an update that, further to the release on October 16, 2022, an end-use check has been conducted on its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Co. Ltd. or GYMCL, by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

As at the date of this announcement, GYMCL's business continues to operate normally with no major supply chain impact.

The Company will make further announcements as and when appropriate in the event of any further material development on the matter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.