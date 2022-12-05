Markets
CYD

China Yuchai Says End-use Check Conducted On Subsidiary By U.S. Department Of Commerce

December 05, 2022 — 06:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) provided on Monday an update that, further to the release on October 16, 2022, an end-use check has been conducted on its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Co. Ltd. or GYMCL, by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

As at the date of this announcement, GYMCL's business continues to operate normally with no major supply chain impact.

The Company will make further announcements as and when appropriate in the event of any further material development on the matter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.