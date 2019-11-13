Markets
CYD

China Yuchai International Q3 Profit More Than Halves - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) reported that total net profit attributable to China shareholders for the fourth quarter was RMB 50.33 million ($7.12 million), or earnings per share of RMB 1.23 ($0.17), compared to RMB 128.52 million, or RMB 3.15 per share in the same quarter in 2018.

Operating profit declined to RMB 175.83 million or $24.86 million from RMB 251.21 million or $35.52 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net revenue for the quarter increased 3.7 percent to RMB 3.31 billion or $467.73 million from RMB 3.19 billion or $450.94 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CYD

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular