China Yuchai International Q3 Profit More Than Doubles - Quick Facts

China Yuchai International Q3 Profit More Than Doubles

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) announced Monday selected preliminary unaudited data for the third quarter, reporting that total net earnings attributable to shareholders for the quarter was RMB 108.4 million, higher than RMB 50.3 million in the same quarter in 2019.

Revenue for the quarter increased to RMB 5.4 billion from RMB 3.3 billion last year.

China Yuchai has previously announced that it will only announce six month and annual financial results in the future. However, the Company is announcing these selected preliminary third quarter to provide investors with a timely update, giving consideration to the business uncertainty caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

