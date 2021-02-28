China Yuchai International Limited Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its full-year results last week. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at CN¥21b, statutory earnings missed forecasts by 15%, coming in at just CN¥13.56 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CYD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from China Yuchai International's two analysts is for revenues of CN¥21.0b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 2.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 6.5% to CN¥14.31. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥20.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥18.16 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a pretty serious reduction to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

There's been no major changes to the price target of US$22.25, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast sales and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that China Yuchai International's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.1% increase next year well below the historical 8.3%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that China Yuchai International is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for China Yuchai International. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for China Yuchai International that you need to take into consideration.

