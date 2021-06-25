China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2021

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CYD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CYD was $19.26, representing a -6% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.49 and a 48.04% increase over the 52 week low of $13.01.

CYD is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) and Cummins Inc. (CMI). CYD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports CYD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.83%, compared to an industry average of 39.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CYD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

