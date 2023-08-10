News & Insights

Markets
CYD

China Yuchai International H1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 7.0%

August 10, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) reported that its first half net profit attributable to equity holders of the company increased to RMB 178.4 million from RMB 93.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share were RMB 4.37 compared with RMB 2.29.

First half revenue increased to RMB 9.2 billion from RMB 8.6 billion, prior year. Total number of engines sold decreased by 8.4% to 165,793 units. The decrease was mainly due to lower engine sales in the truck and agriculture application markets, the company said.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.