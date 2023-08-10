China Yuchai International H1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 7.0%

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) reported that its first half net profit attributable to equity holders of the company increased to RMB 178.4 million from RMB 93.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share were RMB 4.37 compared with RMB 2.29.

First half revenue increased to RMB 9.2 billion from RMB 8.6 billion, prior year. Total number of engines sold decreased by 8.4% to 165,793 units. The decrease was mainly due to lower engine sales in the truck and agriculture application markets, the company said.

