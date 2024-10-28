Is China Yuchai International (CYD) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. China Yuchai (CYD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

China Yuchai is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 102 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Yuchai is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD's full-year earnings has moved 32.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CYD has moved about 45.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -5.4%. As we can see, China Yuchai is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, General Motors (GM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 45%.

The consensus estimate for General Motors' current year EPS has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, China Yuchai belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 51 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 25.8% so far this year, so CYD is performing better in this area.

In contrast, General Motors falls under the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #205. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.3%.

China Yuchai and General Motors could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

