China Yuchai International (CYD) Price Target Increased by 19.88% to 53.04

The average one-year price target for China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) has been revised to $53.04 / share. This is an increase of 19.88% from the prior estimate of $44.24 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.52% from the latest reported closing price of $47.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Yuchai International. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 19.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYD is 0.16%, an increase of 11.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.80% to 8,136K shares. The put/call ratio of CYD is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shah Capital Management holds 1,646K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,673K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 855K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares , representing an increase of 41.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 38.67% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 601K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 55.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 29.64% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 529K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares , representing a decrease of 36.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 37.87% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 501K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares , representing a decrease of 69.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 90.60% over the last quarter.

