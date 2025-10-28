China Yuchai International (CYD) Price Target Increased by 12.10% to 38.59

The average one-year price target for China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) has been revised to $38.59 / share. This is an increase of 12.10% from the prior estimate of $34.42 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $48.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.44% from the latest reported closing price of $37.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Yuchai International. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 25.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYD is 0.30%, an increase of 12.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.09% to 6,804K shares. The put/call ratio of CYD is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shah Capital Management holds 3,255K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 31.27% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 426K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing an increase of 52.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 152.15% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 280K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 84.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 722.72% over the last quarter.

Monolith Management holds 274K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares , representing an increase of 14.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 241K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 30.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.