China Yuchai International (CYD) Price Target Decreased by 9.36% to 12.34

The average one-year price target for China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) has been revised to 12.34 / share. This is an decrease of 9.36% from the prior estimate of 13.62 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.82 to a high of 13.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.81% from the latest reported closing price of 8.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Yuchai International. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYD is 0.25%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.84% to 6,600K shares. The put/call ratio of CYD is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shah Capital Management holds 4,109K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,233K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 64.05% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 313K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 21.59% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 263K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 25.90% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 187K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 35.17% over the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, GYMCL, engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2019, GYMCL sold 376,148 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China.

