Is China Yuchai International (CYD) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has China Yuchai (CYD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

China Yuchai is one of 102 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Yuchai is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD's full-year earnings has moved 32.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CYD has moved about 46.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 11.2% on average. This shows that China Yuchai is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). The stock is up 185.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Hyliion Holdings Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, China Yuchai belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 26.4% so far this year, so CYD is performing better in this area. Hyliion Holdings Corp. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to China Yuchai and Hyliion Holdings Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.

