China Yuchai H2 Net Income Falls, Despite Higher Sales- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vehicle engine manufacturer China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) on Wednesday posted second-half net income attributable to shareholders of RMB 243.2 million or $37.3 million, down 6.4 percent from RMB 259.9 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per share declined to RMB 5.95 or $0.91 from RMB 6.36 or $0.97 in the previous-year period.

The company's operating profit, however, rose 14.5 percent to RMB 568.8 million or $87.2 million from RMB 496.6 million in the year-ago period.

Half-yearly revenues were up 18.1 percent to RMB 10.6 billion or $1.6 billion from RMB 9 billion in the prior-year period.

Total number of engines sold during the period rose 32 percent to 217,138 units.

