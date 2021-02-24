Markets
CYD

China Yuchai H2 Net Income Falls, Despite Higher Sales- Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vehicle engine manufacturer China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) on Wednesday posted second-half net income attributable to shareholders of RMB 243.2 million or $37.3 million, down 6.4 percent from RMB 259.9 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per share declined to RMB 5.95 or $0.91 from RMB 6.36 or $0.97 in the previous-year period.

The company's operating profit, however, rose 14.5 percent to RMB 568.8 million or $87.2 million from RMB 496.6 million in the year-ago period.

Half-yearly revenues were up 18.1 percent to RMB 10.6 billion or $1.6 billion from RMB 9 billion in the prior-year period.

Total number of engines sold during the period rose 32 percent to 217,138 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CYD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More