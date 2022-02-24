Markets
CYD

China Yuchai FY21 Net Income Declines; Revenue Up 3.3%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) reported that its fiscal 2021 net profit attributable to shareholders declined to RMB 272.7 million from RMB 548.9 million, prior year. Earnings per share was RMB 6.67 compared to RMB 13.43.

Fiscal 2021 revenue increased by 3.3% to RMB 21.3 billion. Total number of engines sold increased by 6.2% to 456,791 units compared to 430,320 units, prior year.

Fiscal year R&D expenses increased by 35.5% to RMB 848.8 million largely due to lower capitalization of the R&D expenses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CYD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular