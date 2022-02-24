China Yuchai FY21 Net Income Declines; Revenue Up 3.3%

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) reported that its fiscal 2021 net profit attributable to shareholders declined to RMB 272.7 million from RMB 548.9 million, prior year. Earnings per share was RMB 6.67 compared to RMB 13.43.

Fiscal 2021 revenue increased by 3.3% to RMB 21.3 billion. Total number of engines sold increased by 6.2% to 456,791 units compared to 430,320 units, prior year.

Fiscal year R&D expenses increased by 35.5% to RMB 848.8 million largely due to lower capitalization of the R&D expenses.

