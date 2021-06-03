China Yuchai CFO Resigns; Names Loo Choon Sen As New Finance Chief

Markets
(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Thursday said its Chief Financial Officer Dr. Thomas Phung Khong Fock stepped down as its chief financial officer with effect from June 1.

The company, that makes diesel and natural gas engines, has named Loo Choon Sen as the new CFO effective June 3.

Before joining the company Loo was working with TechnipFMC covering the Asia Pacific region for Surface International. He has more than 23 years of experience as financial head in various companies.

