China Yuchai Announces Contract To Deliver Buses With Yuchai Hybrid Engine To Nanjing

January 11, 2023 — 06:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - China Yuchai International Ltd. (CYD) Wednesday announced a contract from Yutong Group Co., Ltd., to deliver Yuchai's model YCA07N hybrid engine-powered gas-electric hybrid buses to the City of Nanjing. These buses will offer low-emission and comfortable travel experiences.

The company said the customer has ordered more than 1,200 buses all powered by Yuchai engines.

Yuchai's YCA07N engine power range covers 190 to 260 horsepower and propels 8.5 to 10.5-meter natural gas public transit buses, 8.5 to 10-meter natural gas long haul coach buses, and 10 to 12-meter hybrid power models.

Recently, Yuchai's YCA07N has recently won large bus orders in major cities including Wuhan and Nanjing.

