China Youzan (HKEX:8083) Price Target Increased by 9.37% to 0.18

The average one-year price target for China Youzan (HKEX:8083) has been revised to 0.18 / share. This is an increase of 9.37% from the prior estimate of 0.16 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.17 to a high of 0.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.56% from the latest reported closing price of 0.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Youzan. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8083 is 0.04%, an increase of 13.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.77% to 210,144K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 147,556K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,280K shares, representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8083 by 18.17% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 14,276K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 11,616K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,988K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8083 by 1.83% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 8,168K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 8,096K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

