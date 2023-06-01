China Youzan (HKEX:8083) Price Target Increased by 10.61% to 0.19

The average one-year price target for China Youzan (HKEX:8083) has been revised to 0.19 / share. This is an increase of 10.61% from the prior estimate of 0.17 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.12 to a high of 0.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.92% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Youzan. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8083 is 0.03%, a decrease of 42.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.92% to 59,920K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 14,276K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EMQQ - EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF holds 9,396K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,740K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8083 by 30.13% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 8,168K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 8,096K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BlackRock Funds II - BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO INVESTOR C SHARES holds 8,064K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

