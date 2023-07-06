China Youran Dairy Group (HKG:9858) Price Target Decreased by 7.64% to 2.91

The average one-year price target for China Youran Dairy Group (HKG:9858) has been revised to 2.91 / share. This is an decrease of 7.64% from the prior estimate of 3.15 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.42 to a high of 3.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.40% from the latest reported closing price of 1.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Youran Dairy Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9858 is 0.04%, an increase of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.91% to 5,017K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 937K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 802K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9858 by 5.39% over the last quarter.

EEMS - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF holds 772K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 41.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9858 by 61.27% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 611K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 54.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9858 by 76.39% over the last quarter.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 588K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9858 by 17.43% over the last quarter.

